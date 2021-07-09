Montgomery County property tax deadline looms; office open Saturday to collect

Explore Montgomery County swamped by property value disputes

During the summer collection cycle, the county generally receives about 8,500 in-person property tax payments. Though the office typically sees fewer than 40 people during the expanded Saturday hours, employees use the time to catch up on processing thousands of payments mailed in, post payments made by mortgage companies, and process prepayment applications, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

Many homeowners with mortgages don’t have to worry about making the payments, which are typically worked into monthly mortgage payments. During the first half of last year, about 44% of 205,362 Montgomery County property tax payments were made through mortgage or escrow companies. The remainder were paid either by mail, in person or online, according to Treasurer’s Office.

Taxpayers required to make their own tax payments likely received a paper bill in the mail. The deadline is a taxpayer’s last chance to pay and avoid applicable penalties resulting from late payment, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

How to pay

In-person payments can be made using cash, personal check, credit/debit card, or a verified payment such as a cashier’s check or money order.

The office accepts payments by mail with a personal check, cashier’s check or money order. Two drop box options are also available after business hours: One is located along Vista View Drive outside the County Administration Building; another is outside the Treasurer’s Office in the second-floor elevator lobby.

Taxpayers can also pay online by following the links at www.mctreas.org. One-time payments can be made online or an account set up to track and pay for multiple Montgomery County parcels. Online payments are processed through a third-party vendor that charges a convenience fee of 2.3% for credit card payments and $2.95 for each debit card transaction, according to the Treasurer’s Office website.

Payments by phone, also subject to the convenience fees, can be made at 1-833-819-5111.

A prepayment program is also available to break payments into monthly installments. Past-due amounts may also be eligible for monthly billing.

Taxpayers with questions can contact the Treasurer’s Office by email at Taxpayer-Services@mcohio.org, by phone at 937-225-4010 or online at www.mctreasurer.org.