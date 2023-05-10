Montgomery County receives more than $6.3 million in Meijer opioid settlement

The purpose of the lawsuits was to “hold these companies accountable for their actions and to receive funds to help abate the damage caused by the opioid crisis,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Retail pharmacy defendants were added to the litigation in 2021 as part of a combined multi-district litigation.

Montgomery County’s settlement also means that an additional $675,000 will be placed into a “Common Benefit Fund” to be used by other jurisdictions in Montgomery County in dealing with the effects of the opioid crisis, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The opioid crisis affected Montgomery County in profound ways. I am pleased that working alongside the Board of County Commissioners, we were able to reach this settlement,” Heck said. “This will benefit the citizens of Montgomery County in combatting and recovering from opioid addiction.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge said that the county has made “positive steps” toward prevention and crisis intervention, pointing to the opening of the Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center last month.

“This settlement will help our county and its jurisdictions set up more supports to combat opioid abuse and repair families affected by this epidemic,” she said in a prosecutor’s office press release.

Additional litigation against the remaining defendants is ongoing.