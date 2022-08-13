Montgomery County seeking to expand diversity of vendors

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said interested business should contact the county to learn more. The purchasing department’s phone number is 937-225-4699.

“We would love to have an opportunity for your business to be a partner with our business,” Colbert said. “We continue to do outreach in all walks of communities throughout the county.”

David Abney, president of Wise Construction, said his company has worked with local and state governments for a long time. He said working with the county has become easier over the years, and businesses owners should consider looking into opportunities with Montgomery County.

“Our businesses support employment, they pay taxes so I just think it’s important to participate,” he said.

It can be challenging to start working with local governments if a business owner isn’t accustomed to taking on jobs with public money involved, but once someone starts working in that area it gets easier, he said. He also said the county’s bidding process is more transparent now than ever.

“We all contribute and I think it’s important they are doing their part in making sure there are opportunities for those businesses,” Abney said. “And as businesses we have our part to do, but it helps (that) the county puts forth the effort to make sure they identify people in the community that might be able to work with them.”

Kolopanis said when people think of county contracts, they often think of construction or road repair. But, the county is a large organization with elected officials whose offices have different needs. The county buys paper and office supplies, maintains a fleet of vehicles, hires contractors for large projects and does everything in between.

“The list goes on and on,” Kolopanis said. “We have such a wide variety that we buy for.”