Montgomery County starts $65M sewer project to keep ahead of aging infrastructure

The pump will help push millions of gallons of wastewater so it can be treated at the reclamation facility. An average of 20 million gallons of wastewater is handled by the county’s water reclamation facilities a day. Last year, about 7.5 billion gallons of wastewater were treated by the Western and Eastern Water Reclamation Facilities, county officials said.

The $65 million project is named the Montgomery County Sewer Modernization and Revitalized Treatment Program (SMART). It is the largest project Montgomery County has invested in.