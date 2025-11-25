Moraine working toward new splash pad

“We recently adopted a Parks (and Recreation) Vision Plan,” Vietor told Dayton Daily News. “This is one of the first things to come out of the plan.”

Cost of design and development for the attraction is $250,000, he said.

“We asked council to approve starting the process for design and development,” Vietor said. “We would still have to go out to bid so the exact cost is still unknown.”

Moraine Parks and Recreation Director Brent Shane Shane told Moraine City Council during a recent Committee of the Whole meeting that the attraction is envisioned to include amenities for all ages, including large water slides visible from Interstate 75.

Moraine’s previous water amenity, Splash Moraine Water Park, opened in 1999 and closed in the fall of 2009 as a cost-saving measure.

Shane told council members that it would be acceptable if the new splash pad didn’t open in 2026.

“I don’t want to rush this,” he said. “I don’t want another Splash Moraine-type deal. So, if it did take extra and we had to open in spring of ’27, I would be OK with that.

“This is the first step in this Vision Plan and I want to make sure this is done thoroughly and well thought out before just rushing something just to get a splash pad open.”