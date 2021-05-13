dayton-daily-news logo
More cyclist traffic expected in Kettering Friday with bike summit tour

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — An increase in bicycle traffic is expected in Kettering today with riders traversing 28 miles of routes as part of the 2021 Miami Valley Cycling Summit.

A Tour of Kettering is set to start at noon at Indian Riffle Park, 2801 E. Stroop Road, and end there at 5 p.m. It will involve two 10-mile routes and one stretching eight miles, according to the city.

The routes will take cyclists across the city and near the borders of Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, and Oakwood.

The event offers routes designed as a “self-guided, self-supported tour” of the city, but a limited number of certified guides beginning trips every half hour until 3 p.m., Kettering officials said.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to the Tour of Kettering,” Mayor Don Patterson said in a statement. “We hope participants find the routes informative, scenic and interesting.”

The routes will include County Line Road to the east and north, Hills and Dales Park to the west, and past Whipp Road to the south, according to the city.

Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. Exhibits will be in place at Indian Riffle Park courtesy of Bike Miami Valley, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Ohio Bike Federation, Tour de Gem and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

The tours are part of Day 2 of the summit, which has the theme “Safe Cycling for All.” The summit’s first day was held virtually May 7.

Partners for the summit include Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Greene County Parks and Trails, Miami County Parks, Five Rivers MetroParks, Young’s Jersey Dairy and HEAPY Engineering.

For more information, visit www.cyclingsummit.com.

