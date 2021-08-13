More than 2,700 COVID cases reported in Ohio

As of Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day test positivity rate averaged at 8.2%, according to ODH. It’s the highest since late January.

The state recorded 106 hospitalizations in the last day, making Friday the for the fourth straight day with more than 100 hospitalizations.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 80 hospitalizations a day. As of Friday, there were 1,266 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals, according to ODH.

Ten ICU admissions were added in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 8,592.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 11, there have been 19,028 COVID patients hospitalized who were not fully vaccinated and 362 fully-vaccinated patients.

More than 6,900 people who weren’t fully vaccinated have died from COVID in Ohio this year and 67 fully-vaccinated people have died, according to ODH.

Ohio reported 34 deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 20,614.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the date of death. Data may fluctuate because other states do not regularly reported death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistic.

As of Friday, nearly 50.5% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 59% of those 12 and older and 61.37% of those 18 and older have started the vaccine, according to ODH.

Almost 46.75% of Ohio’s population have finished the vaccine, with 54.63% of residents 12 and older and 57.19% of adults.