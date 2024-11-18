More than 35 wines to be poured Tuesday at Holiday Wine Show in downtown Dayton

The Holiday Wine Show starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

This is not the first wine show Gay has hosted at Joui Wine. In the spring, she hosted a show with more than 30 wines. In previous years, she has organized a number of wine shows at Tender Mercy and Sueño.

“Sometimes when purchasing a bottle, you have to take a leap of faith by trusting an online description or salesperson. There is really no better way than to try it before you buy it,” Gay previously said. “(This event) allows people to sample things that they don’t typically gravitate towards on a wine list. If you don’t like it, you can dump it and move on. There is little risk here, so you can try it all.”

When in doubt, “sparkling wine is great year around, with almost any food, any mood, and any setting,” Gay said.

Tickets are $68 and includes samples of more than 35 wines and a buffet of hors d’oeuvres. All wines will be available for preorder with pickup starting at noon Nov. 23.

Joui Wine is located at 117 E. Third St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton.