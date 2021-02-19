Power restored to all but nearly 230 in Montgomery County

Power went out shortly before 9 p.m. for 3,842 customers in the east side of Dayton. Power was restored by 9:35 p.m., according to the utility’s online outage map.

There are 229 customers that remained without power. Most are expected to have their power restored by 10 p.m., but some individual outages might not have power back up until as late as 1:30 a.m.