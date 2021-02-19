Power restored to all but nearly 230 in Montgomery County

After more than 3,800 Dayton Power & Light customers lost power Thursday night as temperatures remained below freezing, power was restored to all but nearly 230 customers.
Power went out shortly before 9 p.m. for 3,842 customers in the east side of Dayton. Power was restored by 9:35 p.m., according to the utility’s online outage map.
There are 229 customers that remained without power. Most are expected to have their power restored by 10 p.m., but some individual outages might not have power back up until as late as 1:30 a.m.
Flurries are possible tonight with overnight temperatures expected to dip to around 12 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
How to keep safe during a power outage:
- When the power goes out during winter, remember that all supplemental sources of heat and portable generators must have proper ventilation. Never place a generator in your garage or near a window, where fumes could enter the home.
- Gas and wood burning fireplaces emit carbon monoxide. Use caution when burning anything inside, and have a functioning carbon monoxide detector that will alert you to the odorless but potentially deadly gas.
- Turn off all heat producing appliances, such as the oven, during an outage in case power is restored when you are not home.
- During extreme cold, bring outdoor pets inside.
- If your home loses power for more than a few hours or you have inadequate supplies to stay warm overnight, contact your local shelter. You can text SHELTER and your ZIP code to 43362 (4FEMA) to find the nearest shelter.
Before a power outage:
- Create an emergency storm kit with an emergency radio, water, nonperishable food, flashlights with batteries and a first aid kit.
- Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors
Source: Dayton Power & Light and ready.gov