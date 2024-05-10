Morris says he’ll remain a Miami Twp. trustee despite new role in California

Morris, who stepped down as president of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Ohio Valley effective April 1, is now president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Northern California Chapter. He stepped down as executive director of Home Builders Association (HBA) of Dayton in March.

Morris said he is still a Miami Twp. resident.

“I’ve taken on new responsibilities that require more extensive travel and that’s got me in a situation where, unfortunately, I’ve had to miss a couple of meetings, but I’ve not missed any more meetings than any other trustee,” he said.

Morris has missed three of nine trustee meetings this year — Jan. 16, March 20 and Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

“My residence is Miami Twp., I just happen to have work out of state, which happens to a lot of people who have full-time work there. Their work calls them to different places, so my work right now is unfortunately, for a couple of meetings missed, requiring me to be out of state.”

Ohio law stipulates that public officials must reside in the area they represent. Any person who fails to do so “shall forfeit the office.”

Morris’ Sycamore Hills Drive home is listed as a pending sale. He said that once it sells, he plans to move in with a friend.

“My intent was to be 100% in Miami Twp. once I get through this transitional period, and right now I’m just helping my organization out by bringing a business back to life in California, but I have no intention of leaving Miami Twp. and being anything less than a full-time resident, which is what I am right now.”

Morris said if he were to get to a place where he didn’t believe he can service the needs of the township, he would resign, “but as of right now, I’m doing the job, I’m doing it remotely and I’m engaged as I always have been. No different.”

Trustee President Don Culp said he thinks residents who elect people to represent them like for that person to be experiencing the community as they are experiencing it.

“At the same time, I absolutely agree with John that people get pulled away by work, sometimes for extended periods of time, and that under most situations, that’s absolutely understandable,” Culp said.

Trustee Vice President Terry Posey Jr. said, “all of the trustees have had to miss meetings for a variety of reasons and I sincerely hope that Mr. Morris’s absences don’t continue, because he’s a valued member of the board when he’s present.”