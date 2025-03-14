Mother-daughter team to open new late night food option in West Carrollton

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Crave Cure Kitchen, an online order only business located at 1933 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton, is expected to open mid-July or August. The restaurant will operate 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

“This is going to be a fast food concept,” Moss said. “I want to be convenient for people like when someone leaves a bar or they’re getting off work, I want them to be able to put the order in and by the time they get to me it would almost be done.”

What to expect

Customers can expect items on the menu such as hand breaded chicken chunks with house-made sauces, a BLT sub, fried chicken sandwiches and other fried foods.

Moss plans to offer some homestyle options such as a play on chicken and dumplings and cabbage rolls.

Crave Cure Kitchen will have eight to 12 sharable desserts and specialty drinks like a virgin Bloody Mary with extra green olives or a Shirley Temple with 10 cherries in it.

Prior to opening, the duo will do a test kitchen in May or June to finalize their menu.

Offering free delivery to local bars

The restaurant plans to collaborate with local bars in the area to offer free delivery from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

This idea stems from Moss being a pool player and knowing many people go from work to the bars to participate in pool or dart leagues.

“Within a couple mile radius, we have so many bars and no food,” Moss said. “This area is a great area. Everyone’s supportive of the local businesses.”

They’ve locked in local bars such as BoJangles Nightclub, Miami Valley Sports Bar and Sparky’s Lounge.

She hopes to add more and is open to collaborating with any business within a two mile radius that’s open late or have employees working late.

“The late night food options have went down since Covid,” Moss said.

A career in the food and beverage scene

Moss, a 1994 Belmont High School graduate, started her career in the food and beverage scene at 14 years old working at Arlo’s Pizza next to Dot’s Market on Patterson Road in Kettering.

At 16, she started working at Taco Bell and was promoted to general manager at 23.

“Being a single, young mom I always worked those 40 to 50 hour jobs — whether it was the fast food or the bartending,” Moss said.

In her mid 20s, she started bartending at Airway Billiards Bar & Grill. Over the last 10 years, she has worked at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

She recalled interviewing for her current job as a bartender and telling them she wanted to open her own bar/pool hall.

“Over the years, I decided I kind of wanted to get away from the bar business,” Moss said. “I just think with my fast food experience this would be a better business right now.”

Her daughter has 13 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, and at one point, they worked together at Airway Billiards.

Curing peoples' cravings

Moss stressed the importance of high standards and offering their customers high quality food and service.

“I just think making peoples' stomachs happy is so satisfactory,” Moss said.

She’s looking forward to being a part of the community and hopes to partner with local schools for fundraisers.

In addition, she thinks their concept is fun and wants to team up with the local bars to do events or sponsor pool tournaments.

If all goes well with this location, the duo hopes to open a couple more restaurants in the Dayton region.

MORE DETAILS

Moss is looking to hiring employees with at least 10 years of experience in the industry. Those interested can email their resume to cravecurekitchen@gmail.com.

A website and social media pages for the restaurant are coming soon.