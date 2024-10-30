Mother of 1-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp changes plea

She was found guilty and convicted of the weapons charge. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 27.

On Feb. 11, the Harrison Twp. Fire Department responded to an apartment on Republic Drive for a boy who reportedly hit his head on a table. The 22-month-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hospital later that day due to a child with a head laceration and suspected child abuse, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

A medical social worker told deputies the boy had a severe laceration that exposed his skull, a possible frontal bone fracture and active brain bleed, an affidavit read. He also reportedly had foreign bodies described as metal or lead in his eye and dark colored spots on his face consistent with stippling from a gunshot wound.

“Rashaunda stated she believed (her son) fell into their metal TV stand,” the affidavit read. “Rashaunda denied any firearms being in the residence or a gun being involved in the incident.”

The mother later told detectives her son accidentally shot himself after he found her semi-automatic handgun.

A search of the apartment yielded a gun, spent shall casing and ammunition. Investigators also found a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling.

During a follow-up with the mother, Rogers told detectives she kept the gun unsecured on the floor under the bed, according to court records. After her son shot himself, she allegedly put the gun in a hall closet.

Rogers’ fiancée, Dariale Omari Brazzell, was indicted on obstruction of justice in the case. Brazzell reportedly told investigators Rogers told her the boy ran into a TV stand.

Brazzell was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions after pleading guilty to obstructing official business, according to court records.