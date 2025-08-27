Breaking: YouTube TV may no longer carry FOX networks; OSU-Texas football game viewing may be affected

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with SUV near Harrison Twp. gas station

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle-SUV crash Tuesday evening in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 7:32 p.m. at Needmore Road and Payne Avenue near a Marathon Gas station, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an SUV was traveling eastbound on Needmore Road and entered the intersection when a motorcycle going northbound on Payne Avenue collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by Harrison Fire Department with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This crash remains under investigation by Montgomery County Traffic Service.

