Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with SUV near Harrison Twp. gas station

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle-SUV crash Tuesday evening in Harrison Twp.
Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 7:32 p.m. at Needmore Road and Payne Avenue near a Marathon Gas station, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said an SUV was traveling eastbound on Needmore Road and entered the intersection when a motorcycle going northbound on Payne Avenue collided with the vehicle.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by Harrison Fire Department with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
This crash remains under investigation by Montgomery County Traffic Service.
