Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Greene County crash

A 2012 Harley Davidson Softail Classic 103 motorcycle was going north on Ohio 235 when it was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Impala, according to OSHP.

The Impala allegedly failed to stop at the red light while traveling west on Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

After colliding with the Impala, the motorcycle hit a 2009 GMC Sierra pick-up truck that was waiting to turn left onto Dayton Yellow Springs Road, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Fairborn man, was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

The drivers of the Impala and pick-up truck were treated at the scene.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.