Motorcyclists die in early-morning crash near Dayton International Airport

Preliminary investigation found that Christian Price, 24, of Ansonia and Austin Evans, 25, of West Milton, were riding on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Logistics Lane when it hit a curb, went off the road and crashed into a dirt berm at the end of the road, OSHP said. After hitting the berm, the motorcycle went airborne, hit the airport’s perimeter fence and landed inside the airport.

Price and Evans were both thrown from the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.

Neither was wearing a helmet, and the highway patrol said they believed that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was joined at the scene by Dayton International

Airport Police Department, the Dayton International Airport Fire Department, the Vandalia Division of Fire, the Butler Township Fire Department, the Miamisburg Police Department, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Parker’s Towing.