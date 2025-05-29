Breaking: Motorcyclists die in early-morning crash near Dayton International Airport

Motorcyclists die in early-morning crash near Dayton International Airport

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning near the Dayton International Airport.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post, troopers were dispatched to a crash on Logistics Lane near the airport at about 1:05 a.m.

Preliminary investigation found that Christian Price, 24, of Ansonia and Austin Evans, 25, of West Milton, were riding on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Logistics Lane when it hit a curb, went off the road and crashed into a dirt berm at the end of the road, OSHP said. After hitting the berm, the motorcycle went airborne, hit the airport’s perimeter fence and landed inside the airport.

Price and Evans were both thrown from the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.

ExploreKettering Health no longer diverting EMS from its hospitals

Neither was wearing a helmet, and the highway patrol said they believed that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was joined at the scene by Dayton International

Airport Police Department, the Dayton International Airport Fire Department, the Vandalia Division of Fire, the Butler Township Fire Department, the Miamisburg Police Department, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Parker’s Towing.

In Other News
1
Midnight Coffee Club is a new small-batch roastery in Dayton
2
West Carrollton honors ‘Mr. Charlie’ for legacy of kindness
3
First Thursday Street Fair returns to West Carrollton
4
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has new owners: ‘It’s just a different chapter...
5
Kettering Health no longer diverting EMS from its hospitals

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.