Mulberry & Main opens in former Brookville firehouse

The thought of opening their own coffee shop became their next big endeavor when they returned to Brookville, but soon it turned into an 8,000-square-foot building that they’ve spent the last three and a half years renovating.

The couple opened Mulberry & Main at 130 Main St. in Brookville’s original firehouse in early October.

Restoring a piece of history

“While it required a lot of fixing up, the building had great bones and more than enough space to create something unique,” Brandie said. “It was the perfect spot to bring something new to the town, while restoring a piece of Brookville’s history that so many have a connection to.”

Their family, in particular, has a close connection to the building.

Jeff’s grandfather, Robert Wright, was Brookville’s first city administrator and spent many years running the city in the building. His father and uncle also worked for the city and built much of what was in the building before they came in and did renovations. Brandie’s father worked for the volunteer fire department that used the building as well.

The space at the corner of Mulberry and Main Streets had several uses over the years including a library, post office and municipal building.

When they purchased the former firehouse in spring 2021, it had been sitting vacant for about three years. Brookville’s fire department moved to its new location at 775 E. Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road in June 2018.

“We took no shortcuts on the renovation of the building,” Brandie said. “Led by my father-in-law and some great local builders/subcontractors, we really focused on the quality of the infrastructure and an incredible ambience.”

A bistro with food and drinks

Mulberry & Main is a bistro with a coffee bar and 15 beer taps. If you enter through the doors on Mulberry Street, you’ll be met with a modern-rustic dining area with old and new decor. Customers can order food and drinks at the coffee bar. Drinks will be handed over at the bar and food will be delivered to your table.

The restaurant has partnered with Deeper Roots of Cincinnati for its coffee program. Current drink specials include a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Honey Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Dirty Chai Pie.

The bar area has a total of 16 taps with 15 rotating beers from small, local and regional breweries. The 16th tap is nitro cold coffee. Since opening, beer flights have been popular among guests, Brandie said.

Along with beer and coffee, Mulberry & Main also offers a variety of teas, as well as a few smoothies made from fresh fruit and no added sweeteners. Customers can enjoy a layered strawberry mango smoothie or a smoothie bowl.

As for the food, most items are scratch-made from Jeff’s mom’s personal recipes. His mom, Amy Wright, is the executive chef. All breakfast sandwiches are made on house white bread and all salad dressings and aioli’s are made in house.

Breakfast favorites include biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, eggs benedict and quiche. For lunch, customers love the homemade chicken salad served on a croissant, the Cuban sandwich and chopped house salad.

Mulberry & Main features a variety of baked goods including white chocolate chip cookies, shredded milk chocolate cookies and blueberry muffins.

Two rooms filled with antiques

Even though Amy is the executive chef, she has a love for antiques.

The building features two rooms filled with a variety of antiques and vintage items for sale. Customers can find items dating back to the early 1800s. From early American to primitive, vintage and Asian, there’s a little something for everyone.

“We hope that people come in and find something that speaks to them and they can get an idea of how to decorate with it,” Amy said.

Becoming an anchor in the community

Mulberry & Main is joining several other restaurants that have recently opened in Brookville including Scramble by Cafe 19, El Bronco Mexican Restaurant and Tik Takos.

“We’re excited to see how this takes off for the community and the city of Brookville,” Brandie said. “We hope to complement existing businesses and ultimately bring more people into Brookville. We feel that Mulberry & Main can be an anchor for local citizens and surrounding communities to enjoy a morning, afternoon or evening at our place and also visit the nearby restaurants, clothing & flower boutiques, spas (human and pets), dessert shops, recreation paths and parks that Brookville has to offer.”

MORE DETAILS

Mulberry & Main is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The owners are planning to expand hours in the future by being open for dinner.

The bistro is nearly at full staff, but the owners are still looking for a few key candidates. They are accepting applications through Indeed, which can be found through their social media pages.

For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram (@mulberry.main) pages.