Multiple injuries reported after Trotwood school bus crash

Multiple injuries were reported after a crash between a vehicle and a school bus in Trotwood Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of Natalie Court and Castano Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
