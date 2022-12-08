Multiple people injured, two lanes of NB I-75 closed due to crash

Multiple people were taken to the hospital and two lanes of northbound Interstate 75 are closed between Needmore and Benchwood roads after a crash Thursday evening.
The middle and right lanes are closed due to the crash.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles around the 59 mile marker. All occupants of the vehicles were taken to Kettering Health Dayton. The exact number of people injured and their conditions are not known.
Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.
A second crash was also reported on the ramp to southbound I-75 from Benchwood Road, according to Huber Heights police, who dispatch for Butler Township.
