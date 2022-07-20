BreakingNews
Multiple people taken to hospital following crash on I-75 in Miami County

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-75 North in Troy Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Local News
By
7 minutes ago

Multiple people were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 North in Miami County Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:07 a.m. near state Route 41 in Troy.

At least three people were injured, but information on their conditions were not available, according to a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Piqua. The injured included people from both vehicles, a dispatcher said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

