Multiple people taken to hospital following crash on I-75 in Miami County

Multiple people were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 North in Miami County Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:07 a.m. near state Route 41 in Troy.
At least three people were injured, but information on their conditions were not available, according to a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Piqua. The injured included people from both vehicles, a dispatcher said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
