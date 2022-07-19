BreakingNews
Ohio Supreme Court throws out map of U.S. House districts
Ohio Supreme Court throws out map of U.S. House districts

FILE—Freda Levenson, ACLU of Ohio legal director, appears before the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, during oral arguments in a constitutional challenge to new legislative district maps in this file photo from Dec. 8, 2021. Democrats bolstered by a high court victory earlier this month appeared to be digging in their heels Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, against another round of gerrymandered legislative maps in Ohio. The state's bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission repeatedly recessed for long stretches ahead of a midnight deadline set by its members to hash out a compromise that satisfies members of both parties. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the district map for the state’s 15 congressional seats, but that now-invalid map will still be used for the Nov. 8 election.

In Neiman v. LaRose, the court ruled 4-3 that the congressional district map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republican Party.

The court ordered the General Assembly to draw a new map within 30 days. But a new map, even if ruled constitutional, won’t be used until the 2024 election.

The now-overturned map would ostensibly create 10 Republican-leaning and five Democratic-leaning seats. But three of the Democratic-leaning seats only do so by less than 5%, while none of the Republican-leaning districts do so by less than 6.64%, according to the breakdown mapmakers distributed.

