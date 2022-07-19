Ohio Supreme Court throws out map of U.S. House districts

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the district map for the state’s 15 congressional seats, but that now-invalid map will still be used for the Nov. 8 election.
In Neiman v. LaRose, the court ruled 4-3 that the congressional district map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republican Party.
The court ordered the General Assembly to draw a new map within 30 days. But a new map, even if ruled constitutional, won’t be used until the 2024 election.
The now-overturned map would ostensibly create 10 Republican-leaning and five Democratic-leaning seats. But three of the Democratic-leaning seats only do so by less than 5%, while none of the Republican-leaning districts do so by less than 6.64%, according to the breakdown mapmakers distributed.
About the Author