Multiple Troy roads to close starting Thursday for Strawberry Festival

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Public Square will be closed, and the adjoining blocks will be closed north to Water Street, east to Mulberry Street, south to Franklin Street, and west to Plum Street.

Franklin Street will be closed from Market Street to Plum Street. Cherry Street and Walnut Street will be closed between Water Street and Franklin Street, with accessibility to parking lots until Friday afternoon.

Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 6, North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road (including the North Market Bridge).

The morning of Saturday, June 7, Riverside Drive will be closed between the entrance to Duke Park and Adams Street from approximately 6:30-8 a.m. to allow for the safe passage of runners participating in the Strawberry Classic 5K/10K. It will reopen after the race has started.

All roads will be reopened by the morning of Monday, June 9.