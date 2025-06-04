Multiple Troy roads to close starting Thursday for Strawberry Festival

Breaking: 1 dead in early-morning motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

The annual Strawberry Festival is coming to downtown Troy this weekend. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The annual Strawberry Festival is coming to downtown Troy this weekend.
Local News
1 hour ago
Staff Report

Multiple roads in downtown Troy will be closed this weekend, some starting Thursday, because of the annual Strawberry Festival.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Public Square will be closed, and the adjoining blocks will be closed north to Water Street, east to Mulberry Street, south to Franklin Street, and west to Plum Street.

Franklin Street will be closed from Market Street to Plum Street. Cherry Street and Walnut Street will be closed between Water Street and Franklin Street, with accessibility to parking lots until Friday afternoon.

Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 6, North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road (including the North Market Bridge).

The 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival took place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024 in downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee. Featured festivities included strawberry themed foods, vendors, live music and more. Here are scenes from Saturday plus a behind the scenes glimpse at the making of the festival’s famous strawberry donuts by Troy Music Boosters volunteers at Troy Memorial Stadium. This year’s festival theme was Blooming Berries. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The morning of Saturday, June 7, Riverside Drive will be closed between the entrance to Duke Park and Adams Street from approximately 6:30-8 a.m. to allow for the safe passage of runners participating in the Strawberry Classic 5K/10K. It will reopen after the race has started.

All roads will be reopened by the morning of Monday, June 9.

For more information about the Strawberry Festival, check www.troystrawberryfest.com.

