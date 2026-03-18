Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire during shootout in Dayton

Police found a man hiding in the woods nearby, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.

“The 33-year-old male admitted to being part of the shootout and was aware he was prohibited from possessing a firearm,” Sheldon said. “The male has previous convictions for felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.”

The man was still on probation for a having weapons while under disability conviction from 2023.

The second suspect fled the scene but has been identified.

Witnessed told investigators children were outside when the gunfire took place and that it wasn’t the first incident between the two men, Sheldon said.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives detective and canine responded to help with the investigation.

Crews collected several pieces of evidence.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office accepted charges against the 33-year-old man and the case is expected to go before a grand jury, according to police.