Breaking: What to know if you are going to the Miami vs. SMU game in Dayton

Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire during shootout in Dayton

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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46 minutes ago
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A shoutout between two men in Dayton Sunday afternoon left multiple vehicles with bullet holes, according to police.

Dayton officers responded to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive for a shooting just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a man hiding in the woods nearby, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.

“The 33-year-old male admitted to being part of the shootout and was aware he was prohibited from possessing a firearm,” Sheldon said. “The male has previous convictions for felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.”

The man was still on probation for a having weapons while under disability conviction from 2023.

The second suspect fled the scene but has been identified.

Witnessed told investigators children were outside when the gunfire took place and that it wasn’t the first incident between the two men, Sheldon said.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives detective and canine responded to help with the investigation.

Crews collected several pieces of evidence.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office accepted charges against the 33-year-old man and the case is expected to go before a grand jury, according to police.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.