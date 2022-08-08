BreakingNews
Man found guilty in 2 deadly shootings, 100 feet apart in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Music publisher sells downtown Dayton warehouse for $750K

Lorenz Corp. is a fifth-generation Dayton family business, specializing in the publishing of sheet music. Pictured is the company's warehouse at 501 E. Third St., which was recently sold. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Lorenz Corp. is a fifth-generation Dayton family business, specializing in the publishing of sheet music. Pictured is the company's warehouse at 501 E. Third St., which was recently sold. FILE

Local News
By
41 minutes ago
Owner Lorenz Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection last year

A member of the family that owns Dayton music publisher Lorenz Corp. has sold a downtown Dayton commercial warehouse for $750,000, according to new property records.

The warehouse at 501 E. Third St., which Lorenz still lists on its web site as a commercial address, was sold to a Springboro limited liability company for that amount. Montgomery County transaction records give a sale date of Aug. 1.

Lorenz Corp. — the historic Dayton sheet music publisher — filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

ExploreFrom last year: Lorenz CEO assures composers they will be paid

The most recent filing in the Lorenz bankruptcy case, in federal U.S. Bankruptcy Court, was a June status conference.

The deed in the property sale lists Geoffrey Lorenz and his wife Niel as sellers of the building.

A call to the company Monday went to GIA Publications and Lorenz Distributing. A recorded greeting tells callers it is now distributing the sheet music catalog of the Lorenz Corp.

The Dayton warehouse’s buyer, Walnut and Wilson LLC, has a Springboro residential street address. Geeta Wilson, chief technology officer for Elevance Health in Mason, is the registrant for Walnut and Wilson LLC, according to state records. A message was sent to her seeking comment.

A message seeking comment was also left with Lorenz’ Dayton bankruptcy attorney, Tami Kirby.

In Other News
1
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2
Fairborn schools names Wright State grad new assistant superintendent
3
Kettering seeks new rec center AC after holiday heatwave breakdown
4
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
5
Wright-Patterson to hold active shooter exercise Wednesday

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top