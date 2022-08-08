Music publisher sells downtown Dayton warehouse for $750K

A member of the family that owns Dayton music publisher Lorenz Corp. has sold a downtown Dayton commercial warehouse for $750,000, according to new property records.
The warehouse at 501 E. Third St., which Lorenz still lists on its web site as a commercial address, was sold to a Springboro limited liability company for that amount. Montgomery County transaction records give a sale date of Aug. 1.
Lorenz Corp. — the historic Dayton sheet music publisher — filed for bankruptcy protection last year.
The most recent filing in the Lorenz bankruptcy case, in federal U.S. Bankruptcy Court, was a June status conference.
The deed in the property sale lists Geoffrey Lorenz and his wife Niel as sellers of the building.
A call to the company Monday went to GIA Publications and Lorenz Distributing. A recorded greeting tells callers it is now distributing the sheet music catalog of the Lorenz Corp.
The Dayton warehouse’s buyer, Walnut and Wilson LLC, has a Springboro residential street address. Geeta Wilson, chief technology officer for Elevance Health in Mason, is the registrant for Walnut and Wilson LLC, according to state records. A message was sent to her seeking comment.
A message seeking comment was also left with Lorenz’ Dayton bankruptcy attorney, Tami Kirby.
