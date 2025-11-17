NAACP Dayton giving away free turkeys this week

The NAACP’s Dayton Branch, in partnership with Kroger and retired entrepreneur William Pollard, is giving away free turkeys to people for Thanksgiving dinner.
People can pick up turkeys at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters located at 915 Salem Ave. from 3 p.m. until the turkeys are gone on Friday
Only one turkey will be available per family and a maximum of two turkeys per vehicle will be distributed.
ID is required and the process will be strictly enforced, according to the NAACP.
This is the sixth year NAACP Dayton has given away turkeys.
