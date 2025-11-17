NAACP Dayton giving away free turkeys this week

Breaking: Ohio’s four day post-election grace period is on the chopping block following Senate vote

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP on Salem Ave. gave away 200 turkeys Friday November 18, 2022. It was the third annual giveaway for the greater Dayton area. President of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP, Dr. Derrick L. Foward is in the background. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The NAACP’s Dayton Branch, in partnership with Kroger and retired entrepreneur William Pollard, is giving away free turkeys to people for Thanksgiving dinner.

People can pick up turkeys at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters located at 915 Salem Ave. from 3 p.m. until the turkeys are gone on Friday

Only one turkey will be available per family and a maximum of two turkeys per vehicle will be distributed.

ID is required and the process will be strictly enforced, according to the NAACP.

This is the sixth year NAACP Dayton has given away turkeys.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.