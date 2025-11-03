NAACP recognizes community members with Hall of Freedom Awards

The nominee with the highest number of votes in each category was selected as the recipient. The Lifetime Achievement Award honoree was chosen by the General Membership, while the President’s Award and President’s Award of Honor recipients were personally selected by the president.

Awardees:

• Gloria J. Courtney won the President’s Award of Honor that was presented by Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Branch NAACP. The award is given to those who demonstrated outstanding service in their field.

Courtney worked for five years as a security guard for Merchant’s Security at various locations around Dayton and during an attack while on duty, she investigated the situation to ensure the safety of people in the building, according to the NAACP.

• The Louise Troy Excellence in Education Award was presented to Karla Goins by Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims and Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page. The award is given to educators with 10 or more years of dedicated service and achievement in public education.

Goins has more than 31 years of service to education for Dayton Public schools and has also been a Title I Reading Teacher, where she helped struggling readers build foundational literacy skills.

• The W.S. McIntosh Courageous Activist Award was presented by Brian O. Martin, executive director at the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and given to Rev. Dr. Wilburt O. Shanklin in honor of his leadership to advancing social justice, with work that has influenced policy, legislation or practices promoting equal opportunity for all.

Shanklin is the founding pastor of the Living Word of Faith in Dayton, where he has served for more than 46 years, according to the NAACP.

• The Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award was presented by Carolyn Rice, a Montgomery County Commissioner, and given to David L. Montgomery to honor his work and dedication to the administrative operations of the Dayton Branch NAACP.

Montgomery has a “stellar attendance record at monthly executive committee and general membership meetings,” according to the NAACP.

• The Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award was presented by Traci Martin, housing chair at the Dayton Branch NAACP & president of the Greater Dayton Realtist Association, to 6888 Kitchen Incubator in honor of their work to the community.

“The 6888 Kitchen Incubator is a transformative food business incubator dedicated to empowering under-resourced food entrepreneurs in the Greater Dayton region,” the NAACP said.

• The Miley O. Williamson Award of Distinction was presented by Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, founder & former owner of WROU-FM Radio 92.1, to Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy.

Speare-Hardy serves as Rector of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Trotwood, where he leads “with pastoral depth, cultural resonance and a commitment to communal transformation,” according to the NAACP.

• The Community Service Award was presented by Mattie White, vice president of the Dayton Branch NAACP, and given to Cora H. Diggs. The award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to their community through their time, talents, actions and dedication.

Diggs founded Realty World People First Realty, a minority-owned company built on the principle of “fulfilling the American Dream of homeownership by putting people first,” with her husband Frederick J. Diggs, Jr.

• The Youth Development Award was presented by Lloyd D. Martin, president of the Littlejohn Junior Youth Council; Zora Boddie, president of the Dayton Youth Council; and Maya Thompson, local gold medalist with the ACT-SO Youth Program and given to Ricky Robison, who contributed to the holistic development of youth across the Greater Dayton area.

Robinson serves as the Children/Youth Pastor at Phillips Temple Church where under his guidance, the youth ministry fosters spiritual growth, leadership development and community engagement, according to the NAACP.

• The Frederick Bowers Public Policy Award was presented by State Senator Willis E. Blackshear, Jr., and it honors exceptional public servants who have delivered meaningful and lasting results on behalf of the American people.

The award was given to Beverly Adams King, who has more than 30 years of service with Montgomery County and she retired in 2018 as an Elections Manager from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

King is a non-partisan advocate for voter registration, voter education and voter participation.

• The Judge Arthur O’Neil Fisher Fair and Just Award was presented by Tracy Fisher Singletary and given to Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, a trailblazer in the community.

Hawes-Saunders in 2018 was a “participant in the National Arts Strategies’ Chief Executive Program (Community & Culture), a highly selective, year-long program that brought together an international cohort of 50 CEOs who wanted to more effectively implement change in their organizations, communities and cultural fields,” according to the NAACP.

• The Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley Award was presented by Judith Earley, daughter of Adams Earley, honoring an individual who has demonstrated on-going leadership in any branch of the United States military or within the veterans administration. It was given to Kenny Wilkinson.

Wilkinson has many years of military service and photographs ceremonies at the National Cemetery, including those for veterans killed in combat, Labor Day, Veterans or Memorial Day and dedicated event ceremonies.

• The Breakthrough Award was presented by Phil Parker, retired president & CEO at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, that aims to recognize unsung heroes with positive impacts. It was given to David R. Webb.

Webb is spearheading the development of The Funk Music Hall of & Exhibition Center (akaTheFunkCenter) as its president and CEO.

• The President’s Award was presented Foward, recognizing individuals whose service and commitment embody the core principles and mission of the NAACP, both locally and nationally.

This was given to Christopher R. Cortner, Chair of the Dayton Branch NAACP Labor and Industry Committee from 2009-2016, then 2021 -2024, totaling 12 years of service. He also investigated 1,412 complaints of discrimination throughout his tenure.

• The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Tom Roberts, president of the Ohio Conference NAACP. It was given to Rev. Dr. Lloyd D. Hayes.

Rev. Hayes has over 43 years of service at Greater St. John and has been a pastor at more than one location.

Scholarships

Multiple Dayton Branch NAACP scholarships were also presented to local high school students by Willie A, Terrell, Jr.

• The Jessie O. Gooding Scholarship was awarded to Ramah Lindsey, a student at Stivers School for the Arts.

• The LaVern B. Gooding Scholarship was awarded to Renard D. Allen, III, a student at Brookville High School and Miami Valley CTC.

• The Lorenzo “Mr. Ren” Harris Scholarship was awarded to Alvens Luben, a student at Thurgood Marshall STEM High School.

• The Jean A. Foward Youth Empowerment Scholarship and the Dr. Derrick L. Foward Visionary Leadership Scholarship will be presented in March 2026 to college/university students.

Additional awardees

Five additional President’s Award of Honors were given to local community members.

• Jenell Ross with the Bob Ross Auto Group is honored for 50 years of excellence in the automotive industry and community engagement.

• Charles “Skip” Hamilton at the Grafton Oaks Nursing Home is recognized for 50 years of compassionate service in elder care and tireless commitment to his staff and residents.

• Phetheria Woodson-Zackery at New Attitude Boutique & PW Productions is celebrating 45 years of entrepreneurial vision, creativity and impact in the fashion business.

• Dr. Bobby Cartwright, Jr. for the Gospel Superfest is honored for 25 years of dedication to gospel music, community outreach and uplifting others through ministry and events.

• Jim Johnson at WDAO 1210 AM and 102.3 FM is celebrating 61 years of service in broadcasting, shaping local media and inspiring generations.