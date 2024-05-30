Nan Whaley to be next president, CEO for Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio

Whaley was previously a city commissioner for Dayton between 2006 and 2013, Dayton’s former mayor from 2014 to 2022, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor in 2022 and, most recently, director of membership for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“Nan has already had an indelible impact on the community of Southwest Ohio in her over 20 years working as a public servant for the state,” said Beth Mandel and Laura Mercer, co-chairs of the board of directors for Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region.

When Whaley was a gubernatorial candidate in November 2022, access to abortion was a focus of her campaign. It was a priority for her even before her career in local politics began, she said.

Whaley graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in chemistry, and following her time at university, she joined a group called Women in Leadership, she said, which included work to ensure access to abortion and reproductive health care.

“It’s been a key part of my life, and I think for many people, what happened in 2022 in recognizing that this right needs to be protected but also needs to be used and we need to have the very best care for everyone, is something that Planned Parenthood has done in southwest Ohio, so I’m excited to continue on that work,” Whaley said.

Now that Ohioans voted last November to enshrine abortion access in the state constitution with 56.6% of the vote, Ohio has become a safe haven for nearby states with strict abortion laws still in place, Whaley said.

“As a haven to surrounding states like Kentucky, Tennessee and across the southeast, following the passage of Issue 1, sustainability and expanding our capacity is a top priority alongside advocacy and education,” Whaley said.

“We know she will only further advance the prosperity of our community as a champion for reproductive health care advancement in the region,” Mandel and Mercer, said about Whaley.

Whaley will start her role July 1.

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region serves 20 counties in southwestern Ohio and three in northern Kentucky. The organization operates five health centers throughout the region that provide health care and education related to reproductive and sexual health.