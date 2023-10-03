New state report shows impact of ‘Heartbeat law’ on Ohio abortions

For approximately 11 weeks following the end of Roe v. Wade, Ohio was under a six-week abortion ban in 2022, likely contributing to the 15% decline the state saw for abortions last year.

A total of 18,488 induced pregnancy terminations were reported in Ohio for 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s newly released data, including 17,201 obtained by Ohio resident women (93%).

By comparison, a total of 21,813 induced pregnancy terminations were reported in Ohio in 2021, including 20,716 obtained by Ohio resident women (95%).

Credit: Sweigart, Joshua (COP-Dayton) Credit: Sweigart, Joshua (COP-Dayton)

“Last year, Ohioans saw the devastating consequences of one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country that has no exceptions for rape or incest,” said Dr. Marcela Azevedo, spokesperson for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights. “Some patients were forced to leave Ohio to get the care they needed and others were forced to endure extreme and traumatic health conditions, even losing liters of blood before receiving care. No one should ever have their health deteriorate or need to flee their state to get care for themselves or a loved one.”

The vast majority of reported abortions were obtained in six major metropolitan areas of Ohio in the counties of Cuyahoga (29.9%), Montgomery (17.3%), Hamilton (16.9%), Summit (15.2%), Franklin (14.9%), and Lucas (5.8%), according to ODH.

“Clearly, Montgomery County has become a major abortion hub for Southwest Ohio,” said Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life. “Over 60 babies are killed by ‘choice’ every week in our community. The loss of these children is tragic for their families and detrimental to our society as a whole. The passage of Issue 1 will increase these numbers substantially and Ohio’s women and children will be at even greater risk.”

There were 3,191 induced abortions performed in Montgomery County, a 7.7% decrease from 3,458 abortions performed in the county in 2021. In 2021, Montgomery County saw a 24% increase in abortions from 2020, according to previous ODH reports.

Credit: Sweigart, Joshua (COP-Dayton) Credit: Sweigart, Joshua (COP-Dayton)

Women’s Med Center in Kettering is one of only two abortion clinics in Southwest Ohio. The center stopped providing abortions, sending patients to an affiliated facility in Indianapolis and threatening to close entirely last year until a court suspended Ohio’s so-called “Heartbeat law.”

When taking county residence into account, there were 1,111 Montgomery County residents who received abortions in 2022, along with 469 from Butler County, 200 from Clark County, 172 from Greene County, 161 from Warren County, 81 from Miami County, 28 from Champaign County, 21 from Shelby County, 19 from Preble County, and 17 from Darke County.

Once the Dobbs decision was in place last year, a previous injunction on Ohio’s Human Rights and Heartbeat Protection Act, or the Heartbeat Bill, was lifted. Gov. Mike DeWine had previously signed the Heartbeat Bill in April 2019, but a preliminary injunction prevented state officials from enforcing it until the Dobbs decision last year. The law bans abortions after embryonic cardiac activity is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Heartbeat Bill was in effect for approximately 11 weeks before a new court challenge imposed a new preliminary injunction on it. The Ohio Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in the case, which could reinstate the Heartbeat Bill depending the ruling of the Republican-majority court. The court is split four Republican judges and three Democrats.

Roughly two-thirds all induced abortions in 2022 involved pregnancies of less than nine weeks (66.5%), with approximately 22.5% involving pregnancies of nine to 12 weeks.

There were 342 abortions in 2022 involving pregnancies of 19 or more completed weeks of gestation, which is a decrease from the 486 reported in 2021.

On Nov. 7, Ohio voters will be considering an amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would ensure access to abortion at least until fetal viability.