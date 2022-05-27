NASIC set to welcome new commander June 2

Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations, will preside over the ceremony.

The National Space Intelligence Center will begin operations at NASIC in coming weeks. The new center will borrow two squadrons from NASIC.

Based at Wright-Patterson, NASIC is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. NASIC is the Air Force’s service intelligence center, the nation’s air and space intelligence center and an operational wing in the Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work.

Elsewhere on Wright-Patterson, the Air Force recently announced the assignment of two senior executives.

Lorna Estep has been assigned to serve as executive director at the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson, the Air Force said.

Estep will be moving from Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFMC, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

And Gaurav Sharma has been named chief scientist at the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson. Sharm’s previous position was senior scientist, cognitive neuroscience, also at the 711th Human Performance Wing, which is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Like AFMC, AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson.