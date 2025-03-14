National bargain grocery store opens new local location

The store is situated in the Northmont Plaza Shopping Center, between Instinct Dance Co. and Planet Fitness.

The Englewood location is independently owned and operated by mother-and-son duo Mayram Jones Hamilton and Eric Jones.

The pair said Wednesday they decided to join together in business, in part, due to their past experience with Grocery Outlet.

“Growing up, Grocery Outlet was a staple in our household, not only because of its great prices, but also because of its unique selection of food items,” Jones said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen the value Grocery Outlet has in providing hardworking families the opportunity to save big on grocery items that otherwise might be unaffordable.”

Hamilton said the store helped her provide for her family while raising her kids.

“Grocery Outlet made a huge difference in my life as a mother of four who was shopping on a budget – with prices 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, they allowed me to stretch my dollar while also providing my kids high-quality, nutritious food," she said. “And when it came to pursuing my dream of opening a store, I thought who better to go into business with than one of my own children?”

Hamilton and Jones said they’re happy to be bringing the benefits of Grocery Outlet to a new generation and the community of Englewood.

“I’m thrilled to be working with my mom to provide Englewood families the savings and deals our family has long appreciated at Grocery Outlet,” Jones said.

Founded in 1946 by Jim Read and based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet touts itself as “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer.” The company and its subsidiaries have more than 520 stores in 16 states, including Ohio and Kentucky.

The company’s stores are all independently operated by local families, the company said on its website.

There are two Ohio locations for the chain, one in southwest Ohio’s Batavia Twp./Eastgate area that opened in June and the other in Boardman, near Youngstown, which opened in November 2023.

Late last year, the company scrapped plans to renovate a 25,000-square-foot space at 894 S. Main St. in Centerville.

The decision to not move forward with the Centerville location follows the company in October appointing Eric Lindberg, who served as chairman of the board, as the company’s interim president and CEO.