National Museum of US Air Force to host touring da Vinci machine exhibit

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force would be closed in the event of a federal government shutdown. FILE

By Daniel Susco
30 minutes ago

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a new special exhibit featuring a hands-on display of full-size replicas of Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions from Feb. 21 to May 8.

The exhibit, titled “Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion” and built in Florence, Italy, is a touring exhibit by Evergreen Exhibits.

ExploreJUST IN: R&B legends coming to the Rose

It contains 40 actual-size working machines, such as a revolving crane, an armored tank, a robot and four flying machines, according to the museum in a release.

Each machine was designed by modern scientists and artisans using craftsmanship that da Vinci would have used, the release said.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

