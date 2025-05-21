NATO in Dayton: As security fencing goes up, here’s how you can follow what’s going on downtown

Fencing has gone up in multiple parts of downtown Dayton ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly later this week, including at RiverScape MetroPark and North Main Street by the Biltmore Towers. Stacks of fencing have been delivered to many spots around downtown that will be part of the security perimeter for the international event. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Fencing has gone up in multiple parts of downtown Dayton ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly later this week and roads will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning today.

Earlier this month, Dayton police Major Christopher Malson said downtown roadways will be shut down and will not reopen until Tuesday, May 27.

Malson said the entire NATO Village will be in place, with fencing, barriers and road closures, by Wednesday night.

NATO Village will have pedestrian corridors to allow people to access some businesses, housing and properties.

As Dayton continues its preparations to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly this weekend, the Dayton Daily News is mobilizing its newsroom and social media platforms to provide in-depth, real-time coverage of this globally significant event.

The NATO Spring Assembly commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords and will bring more than 1,200 visitors to the city, including 300 parliamentarians. The summit is expected to spark important conversations on defense, security, and peace, while placing Dayton in the international spotlight.

To keep our community informed, this news organization will be providing coverage of the NATO Spring Assembly across multiple social platforms to give you live updates, videos, and behind-the-scenes access to the week’s most pivotal moments.

Where you can find our coverage:

Looking for some content we’ve shared?

Visit daytondailynews.com/nato-dayton to see all of our latest coverage.

Reporters on the Ground: A dedicated team of journalists and photographers will be covering the assembly from the field. Follow their accounts for updates and additional behind-the-scenes:

Bryant Billing: Instagram: instagram.com/bryantbillingddn | Facebook: facebook.com/bryantbillingddn

Sydney Dawes: Instagram: instagram.com/journosydneydawes | Bluesky: ‪@sydneydawes.bsky.social‬ | Facebook: facebook.com/SydneyDawesDDN

Russell Florence Jr.: Instagram: instagram.com/russell.florence.jr | Bluesky: ‪@russellflorencejr.bsky.social‬ | Facebook: facebook.com/RussellFlorence

Cory Frolik: Instagram: instagram.com/cory.frolik | Facebook: facebook.com/CoryFrolikDDN

Tom Gnau: Instagram: instagram.com/thomasgnauddn | Bluesky: ‪@thomasgnau.bsky.social‬ | Facebook: facebook.com/ThomasGnauDDN

Nick Graham: Instagram: instagram.com/grahamfoto

