NATO in Dayton: As security fencing goes up, here’s how you can follow what’s going on downtown

Malson said the entire NATO Village will be in place, with fencing, barriers and road closures, by Wednesday night.

NATO Village will have pedestrian corridors to allow people to access some businesses, housing and properties.

As Dayton continues its preparations to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly this weekend, the Dayton Daily News is mobilizing its newsroom and social media platforms to provide in-depth, real-time coverage of this globally significant event.

The NATO Spring Assembly commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords and will bring more than 1,200 visitors to the city, including 300 parliamentarians. The summit is expected to spark important conversations on defense, security, and peace, while placing Dayton in the international spotlight.

To keep our community informed, this news organization will be providing coverage of the NATO Spring Assembly across multiple social platforms to give you live updates, videos, and behind-the-scenes access to the week’s most pivotal moments.

