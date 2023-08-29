Nearly 200 have died from accidental overdoses: Dayton event to bring awareness on Overdose Awareness Day

Nearly 200 people have died from an accidental overdose in Montgomery County this year.

That’s one of the reasons the Community Overdose Action Team is recognizing Overdose Awareness Day with a free event from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Levitt Pavilion, located at 134 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and education around drug overdoses, including sharing tools for harm reduction and recovery.

“It’s not just the person who has a substance use disorder that is affected by that substance use disorder, especially if they’re using a substance that can lead to overdose and or overdose deaths,” said Dawn Schwartz, Community Overdose Action Team project manager.

Attendees will have a chance to learn about the signs of overdose, available treatment options, harm reduction strategies, and how naloxone can be used to reverse opioid overdoses. Overdose Awareness Day will also highlight the importance of early intervention, access to quality health care, and the need for comprehensive support systems to address addiction, the Community Overdose Action Team said.

“We are going to have people that have used drugs and are in recovery,” Schwartz said. “We’re going to have the ability to link people with service providers, like treatment providers, peer supporters, linkage to insurance, linkage to primary care.

Fentanyl test strips will be made available.

Fentanyl test strips can test other substances for traces of fentanyl, which is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as made into pills to look like prescription opioids or other drugs, according to the CDC.

Overdoses are not just a concern for people with a substance use disorder and/or who consume illicit drugs. Overdoses can happen to people who are using prescription medication, as well.

“It’s not just heroin and IV-fentanyl users that could overdose. Your loved one who is on prescription medication could accidentally overdose, and knowing the different harm reduction tools, knowing how to use Narcan, having Narcan on hand is something that I think is important for every community member,” Schwartz said.

For those living with a substance use disorder, this event is also meant to help break the stigma around those who are struggling with the inability to control their use of substances like legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, or medications. It can be difficult for those living with a substance use disorder to get out of bed or function without getting that next fix, Schwartz said.

“As a community, we must strive to break the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction by fostering understanding, compassion, and support for those who are affected,” Schwartz said.

Thursday’s event will also have family-friendly activities, including free carnival games, event bags, food trucks, and more. The evening will feature a live performance by Dave Hause and the Mermaid on the Levitt Pavilion stage starting at 7 pm.

“The Community Overdose Action Team continues to develop collaborative solutions to reducing overdoses and deaths in our community,” said Montgomery County commissioner Judy Dodge. “With the support of health care providers, local businesses and nonprofits, governmental agencies, faith-based organizations, family members and individuals in recovery, we continue to provide a path for stigma free recovery from addiction.”

The number of people who have died from an accidental overdose this year is similar to the amount who died last year at this time, according to data from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and is much smaller than the high experienced in 2017 when there were 566.

Overdose Awareness Day is presented by the Community Overdose Action Team, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, ADAMHS, and OneFifteen. For more information, visit mccoat.org.