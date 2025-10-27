New 99-bed skilled nursing homes opens in Beavercreek Twp.

“We noticed that in Xenia and Beavercreek, that area, it was kind of an underserved community for nursing homes,” said Robert Speelman, vice president of Culture for Foundations Health Solutions, Overbrook’s parent company. “So we felt like our model would really work well here.”

Foundations Health Solutions purchased the land two years ago. The total investment in the facility is $20 million, Speelman said, and was under construction for about a year and a half.

The nursing home has 99 beds with all-private rooms, a model that Speelman said has served the company well.

“We started going to all private rooms…probably about 10 years ago, and when COVID came, we were so glad we did,” he said. “So it really had a significant impact on that, but also just for dignity…our private room model really has been a huge success.”

Foundations also operates on a “culture of care,” Speelman said.

“When you get the culture right, the care follows,” he said. “We want, we look for people to hire that are passionate about providing great care.”

Foundations Health owns and operates more than 60 nursing homes in Ohio, including Austin Trace in Centerville, and Inniswood Health and Rehabilitation near Columbus.