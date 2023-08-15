AES Ohio names new president and CEO

Familar name to lead Dayton electri company

1 hour ago
The AES Corp. has named Ken Zagzebski president and chief executive of AES Ohio and chairman of the boards, the electric utility said Tuesday.

Zagzebski may be a familar name locally. He joined AES in 2007 and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including president of Dayton Power & Light and Indianapolis Power & Light. (AES Ohio was known as Dayton Power and Light, or DP&L, before a February 2021 rebranding.)

Ahmed Pasha, who recently served as AES Ohio’s acting president and CEO, will continue as U.S. utilities chief financial officer for AES, the business also said.

ExplorePUCO approves new AES Ohio electric security plan, raising rates

“I am rejoining AES Ohio at a time when we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us to serve our customers in more personalized ways and make investments that will accelerate the growth happening here in the Dayton region,” said Zagzebski, who is also senior vice president of AES as well as president and CEO, utilities, for the business.

“In the past year we have continued to make investments in modernizing the grid, which should improve the experience of our customers, accelerate economic growth and position AES Ohio to become one of the fastest-growing utilities in the US,” he added.

Prior to this post, he served as chief operating officer for AES’ U.S. renewables business.

In late July, the electric company announced that Kristina Lund was leaving the company as chief executive. Pasha assumed that role as on acting basis, overseeing both AES Ohio and AES Indiana, the company said.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

