New apartment development in Vandalia opening

“The setting is parklike with acres of mature trees at the end of a new cul-de-sac,” said Greg Thurman of Redwood Living Inc. “The neighborhood is minutes away from the 77-mile Miami Valley River Trail network, not to mention the Greater Dayton MetroPark system and various shopping and dining options.”

According to application documents, the project proposal took into consideration multiple recommendations from the city’s comprehensive plan, including the addition of housing to accommodate increased population growth while preserving the city’s residential neighborhoods.

Redwood has developed neighborhoods in Dayton, Washington Twp., Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp., Fairborn, and Tipp City. Along with Vandalia, construction is also underway in Troy and Miamisburg.

Logistics growth has been booming near the Dayton International Airport — in a region that encompasses parts of Vandalia, Butler Twp., and Union—in recent years, with more than 5 million square feet of light manufacturing and distribution space having been built since 2010 in the area north of I-70 and U.S. 40, mostly west of the airport. Today, these projects employ more than 4,000 people.

Housing development has been less steady in Vandalia, with city officials noting the Redwood project is the first “larger-scale residential development in Vandalia in several years.” City spokesman Rich Hopkins said the city’s comprehensive plan, updated in 2020, identified the need for an expansion of housing options.

“Specifically, the plan points to a need for enhanced housing options for seniors and for young adults first entering the housing market,” Hopkins said. “We believe the Redwood development is a great first step in that direction.”