Vandalia seeks largest school income tax hike in region in 10 years

The Vandalia-Butler City School District is asking voters in this year’s May election for an additional 1% earned income tax to fund daily operations. This request is the largest school income tax request in the past 10 years in the region of Miami, Greene, Montgomery, and northern Warren counties, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of school district and elections board records.

If approved, the levy will generate about $6.4 million per year and last five years, said Vandalia-Butler Treasurer Eric Beavers. For a person with $50,000 in annual taxable income, the levy would cost $500 a year.