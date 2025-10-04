New Carlisle restaurant ‘Franco the Foodie’ owner has died

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news no family ever wants to deliver, our beloved Franco has passed away,” the post said.

“As many of you know, he had been bravely fighting for his life, waiting for a second heart transplant,” the post continued. “Despite his strength and determination, Franco’s other organs began to fail, and he was no longer eligible to be relisted for a new heart. His body fought until the very end.”

Gallo was undergoing dialysis at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati while hoping for a second heart transplant after complications from the first surgery ensued in mid-September.

“We are devastated by this loss. Right now, we don’t know what this means for The Foodie moving forward,” the post said. “These are uncertain times, and we ask for your patience as we take the time we need to grieve, process, and make decisions as a family.”

“We want to thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you showed Franco,” the post read. “Your kindness meant the world to him and to our family. He loved this community deeply, and we know many of you loved him just as much.”

Franco the Foodie, located at 120 Jefferson Street, has various Italian dishes with a weekly changing menu and celebrated three years of their business in August. In addition, Gallo was head chef at the Dayton Bicycle Club in downtown Dayton for about 15 years.

“Please keep Franco in your heart. We are forever grateful for the memories for the outpouring of love and support,” the page finished.

Gallo is survived by his wife Karen Gallo and their daughters.