New cycle tracks coming to Dayton

Dayton’s first cycle track is located on the south side of West Third Street in the Wright Dunbar business district.

The track, which stretches from Bank Street to Williams Street, cost about $185,000, which came from federal transportation alternative funds, Weinel said.

The city plans to construct two new cycle tracks this year.

One will be along East Second Street, from Patterson Boulevard to Webster Street, near the former Mendelsons liquidation outlet.

The other will be on Salem Avenue, between West Riverview Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Cycle tracks, sometimes called protected bike lanes, are at street level so riders are more visible to cross traffic, Weinel said.

Cycle tracks also reduce the risk of “dooring,” which is when people open car doors in the path of bicyclists, Weinel said.

Another cycle track could be coming to West Third Street in downtown Dayton, between Ludlow Street and Robert Drive.

City Hall is located at Ludlow and West Third streets, and Robert Drive is near the western edge of Sinclair Community College’s campus.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting public comments for the proposed cycle track, which officials expect to begin construction on in the spring or summer of 2024.

The project calls for shifting the current parking lane on the south side of West Third Street street north, in order to create a 10-foot-wide protected track that is separated from vehicular traffic.

A 2-foot-wide concrete median will be installed between the track and parking lane.

The project is expected to cost more than $460,000.