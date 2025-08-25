New dataset available on poverty trends within Montgomery County

The dashboard is called the Community Outcomes Data Dashboard, and it’s available through Learn to Earn’s website.

“Our hope is that nonprofit agencies, neighborhood residents, elected officials, philanthropic partners and educational organizations can all use this shared data to guide our decisions and work together toward a better future for all students,” said Stacy Schweikhart, CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton.

The resource was originally created as for the Montgomery County Two-Generation Collaborative to track progress for families.

The dashboards use publicly available data sets for trend analysis.

The Two-Generation Collaborative is co-chaired by Nancy McHugh from the University of Dayton Fitz Center.

The recent 2Gen Strategic Plan provides a stronger framework for overlap and collaboration among organizations focused on improving social and economic mobility within local communities.

“For years, member organizations of 2Gen have worked diligently, bringing best practices to youth and families in our neighborhoods,” said McHugh. “Individually, we tracked programmatic success, but as a Collaborative, we’ve always had the vision of seeing how our combined efforts are improving the quality of life for residents.”

She said the dashboard will be able to help see “where we’re succeeding and where the gaps still exist.”

Learn to Earn Dayton’s data dashboards are available at learntoearndayton.org/data.

The data set is available for families, educators, policymakers, and anyone interested in the region’s educational and workforce landscape to explore, Learn to Earn Dayton said.

Learn to Earn Dayton’s efforts in data transparency have been made possible by StriveTogether, Blue Meridian Partners and local philanthropic investments.