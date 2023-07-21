NEW DETAILS: Base employee hurt in ‘chemical mishap’ expected to come home from hospital

An employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who was injured in what the base called a “chemical mishap” this week is expected to be released from Miami Valley Hospital today, a spokesman for the 88th Air Base Wing said.

“The individual was kept at the hospital for observation and removal of small shards of glass,” the spokesman said in an email early Friday. “He is expected to go home today.”

An employee working for the Air Force Research Laboratory in building 654 on Wright-Patt was injured after dropping a chemical container, base public affairs said Wednesday.

The employee was taken to Miami Valley Hospital “as a precaution.” The worker was not identified.

The employee was decontaminated and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Other employees at the scene were also evaluated and decontaminated, the base said. They were cleared by Wright-Patterson and city of Fairborn first responders, a release from the base said.

No one else was injured in the incident and there was no mass evacuation of the building, the base said.

Earlier this month, the base said 1,500 gallons of a non-hazardous heating and air coolant leaked from the fourth floor of the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine building, also on Area B.

The base said 1,000 gallons were contained and that around 500 gallons leaked into a sewer system that flows into Montgomery County.

With about 35,000 military and civilian employees, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the largest concentration of employment in one location in the state of Ohio.