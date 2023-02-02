BreakingNews
What are your favorites from Mikesell’s? Here’s what others had to say
NEW DETAILS: Nearly $2M awarded for Riverside projects near Wright-Patterson

Local News
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Two Riverside infrastructure projects near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will receive nearly $2 million in outside funding.

About $1.28 million in low-interest loans has been awarded to Montgomery County to replace water lines near Airway Road and Wright-Patt.

The city of Riverside has also been awarded a $700,000 federal grant to improve the safety of the Woodman Drive corridor from U.S. 35 to Springfield Street near the Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

ExploreEARLIER: Dayton-area utility cost-saving effort gains interest in cities across region

The county is receiving the loan at 3.66% for 20 years from the Ohio Water Development Authority, the state announced this week.

It will be used to construct 8,000 feet of water line along Barrett, Trunk and Travis drives, Enright Avenue, and Canova, Lawver and Wendell lanes, according to the authority.

The $700,000 grant for Riverside was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation in conjunction with the Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Funds will be used to complete an infrastructure study and corridor design along Woodman, according to the city.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering Health, NCR Country Club land changes would involve 130-plus acres

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

