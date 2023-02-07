JUST IN: Fairborn votes to join Dayton-area utility group seeking better prices

Several others, which may come aboard later, have existing agreements or are communities where voters have not yet approved aggregation, according to Weiskircher.

Kettering and Miamisburg are among cities that expect to initially join the group for electricity only, the DDN survey indicated. They are both MVCC members, along with Centerville, Germantown, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton.

Fairborn is among more than 20 MVCC affiliate communities, according to the organization’s website. The Monday night vote followed Fairborn’s second public hearing on the issue, as required by Ohio law, officials said.

The plan is to lock in rates for one-year increments up to three years depending on the supplier, Weiskircher said.