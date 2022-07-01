NEW DETAILS: Cable severed at deadly helicopter crash site near Greenville

When deputies arrived, they found the couple trapped and the cockpit on fire, Sheriff Mark Whittaker said. Bystanders and deputies worked together to try to free the victims from the wreckage.

“It was through heroic efforts of deputies who arrived on scene as well as some bystanders who were working hard,” Whittaker said following the crash. “They were using buckets of water from a nearby house and fire extinguishers, trying to beat back the flames while they tried to get the one occupant out.”

Krista Zimmer, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Zimmer, 34, was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, Whittaker said. He died two days later on the morning of June 9.

The helicopter came to rest upright, with its skids fully spread. One tail rotor blade was bent about 90 degrees and the other sustained minor damage. The cockpit area was crushed and the windshield was shattered. The tail rotor guard was broken in two sections and found between 20 and 30 feet behind the main wreckage, along with a cargo door, the report stated.

All three main rotor blades remained secured and undamaged and there were no ground scars or impact marks around the main wreckage. However, there was a ½-inch coaxial cable that ran from a power pole on the street directly to the Zimmer’s house found severed on the ground, to the left and right of the main wreckage, according to the report.

A pilot who flew spraying operations in the helicopter told investigators that the Zimmers had planned to fly to the Warren County Airport in Lebanon that day to drop off the helicopter for scheduled maintenance.

