NEW DETAILS: Fact finder sides with Kettering on union job pay dispute

KETTERING — A fact finder’s report largely siding with Kettering on pay raises for its dispatchers’ union has been accepted by the city.
The recommendations by John F. Lenehan call for basic annual pay hikes of 2.5% in each of the first two years for the Kettering Association of Dispatchers and a 2.25% increase in the final 12 months, which mirrors the city’s proposal.
The pay raise for this year would be retroactive to May 24, a day after the previous three-year deal expired, the report states. City negotiators wanted the increase to be effective upon the contract’s signing.
Kettering City Council voted Tuesday night to accept the findings and recommendations.
“According to the employer, the city’s dispatchers are well compensated,” Lenehan wrote. “They are at the top of the pay range for dispatchers from comparable jurisdictions, locally and statewide.”
The 12-member union sought annual basic pay increases of 3.5% retroactive to May 24. It said the “city’s economic outlook is good” and that “a higher wage is justified for this union due to the acquisition of the Miami township dispatching duties,” the fact finder wrote.
“Based upon the evidence submitted, the dispatchers in the bargaining unit have been fairly compensated according to state, regional and area settlements,” according to Lenehan’s opinion. “The union’s proposed increases of 3.5% cannot be justified…”
Negotiations started April 26 and three sessions were held through Aug. 13, records show. The parties were unable to reach agreement at the bargaining table and proceeded to mediation, which was unsuccessful, Lenehan said.
