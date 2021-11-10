NEW DETAILS: Fact finder sides with Kettering on union job pay dispute

The 12-member union sought annual basic pay increases of 3.5% retroactive to May 24. It said the “city’s economic outlook is good” and that “a higher wage is justified for this union due to the acquisition of the Miami township dispatching duties,” the fact finder wrote.

“Based upon the evidence submitted, the dispatchers in the bargaining unit have been fairly compensated according to state, regional and area settlements,” according to Lenehan’s opinion. “The union’s proposed increases of 3.5% cannot be justified…”

Negotiations started April 26 and three sessions were held through Aug. 13, records show. The parties were unable to reach agreement at the bargaining table and proceeded to mediation, which was unsuccessful, Lenehan said.