NEW DETAILS: Fairborn considers Wawa’s Ohio expansion plans

A convenient store business new to Ohio is the focus of a proposal set to be considered by Fairborn City Council tonight.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa wants to build a 5,919 square foot site on 2.2 acres near Interstate 675 at 600 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The proposal was recommended for denial by the city’s planning board last month.

The business is seeking a change to Fairborn’s zoning on a site that has two buildings, Fairborn records show.

Plans for Wawa, which presented a proposal in Huber Heights last month, call for the demolition of buildings and a parking lot, to be replaced for retail and restaurant use with eight, double-sided fuel pumps, according to the city.

Community concerns about the plan include too many gas stations in the area, opposition to a 24-hour operation, safety and traffic issues, a decrease in nearby residential property values, and the sale of alcoholic beverages, among others, Fairborn records state.

In the past two years, multiple gas station/convenience store chains have made plans to expand in the Dayton area, with Sheetz and Wawa newly launching, UDF opening an expanded style of store, and Casey’s expanding the Ohio footprint they started about five years ago.

Wawa, a gas station chain known for its food and beverage offerings like custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks, announced in December 2022 plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The company has about 1,000 stores located in the eastern states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, and Washington D.C.

In February, Liberty Twp.’s board of trustees approved plans for a Wawa to be built in Butler County, the first proposed Ohio location.