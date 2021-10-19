NEW DETAILS: Kettering home technology business wants to build Ohio 48 showroom

A Kettering home technology business wants to build a retail showroom for its audio, visual and automation products on vacant Ohio 48 land, records show.
The property owner at 5749 Far Hills Ave. seeks to rezone part of 2.24 acres for Hanson Audio Video to build a “multi-story, 9,610 square foot retail showroom,” according to Washington Twp. documents.
A message seeking comment on the proposal has been left with Hanson.
The business markets a variety of home technology products, including universal remotes, lighting controls, shades and blinds, security and HVAC, and golf simulators, according to its website.
“Hanson has achieved the highest levels of recognition in home automation and has the expertise to control entertainment, security, lighting, energy management, blinds/shades, pool/spa controls, intercom and gate control — all in a single smart home solution,” the website states.
The land is owned by Lynne Leigh Properties LLC, which bought it more than four years ago, Montgomery County records state.
The property has split zoning with more than half of it designated for office and the remainder residential, according to the township.
Lynne Leigh is requesting “a rezoning to accommodate the specific land use of a retail showroom,” documents state.
The proposal is set to go before the township’s zoning commission tonight.