NEW DETAILS: Mad River schools considers cutting teaching, other jobs tonight

Five school therapists and an art teaching position are among the jobs being proposed as part of a reduction in force in Mad River Local Schools, records show. FILE

Local News
8 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Six jobs in Mad River Local Schools are set to be considered tonight by the board of education as part of a reduction in force.

Five school therapists and an art teaching position are among the jobs being proposed as part of the RIF, records show.

The therapist jobs include one each at Stebbins High School, Mad River Middle School, and Beverly Gardens, Brantwood and Stevenson elementaries. The art teaching position is at the middle school, according to documents.

District Superintendent Chad Wyen has cited deficit spending and dropping enrollment as the reasons for the cuts.

Mad River Education Association President Amy Holbrook last month criticized the move, saying in a released statement, “now more than ever Mad River students and their families need access to dedicated, experienced, and well-trained professionals who provide essential classroom instruction and vital support services.”

The education association represents 220 teachers, counselors, media specialists, nurses and therapists, she said.

Without dropping the therapist jobs, more teaching positions will be lost, Wyen has said.

The board of education is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. at 801 Old Harshman Road.

