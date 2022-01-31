New details: Military hospitals may administer vaccine to teens

Service members may also voluntarily request to receive any other mRNA vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration either fully licensed or under emergency use authorization in order to meet the vaccine requirement.

The pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to11 is still available by appointment in the Wright-Patterson Pediatric Clinic. Those shots can be booked online at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/.

Graves also said existing appointments for the Pfizer vaccine typically will be honored, but patients must first check with their immunization clinic since the availability varies by location.

Where Pfizer vaccination is unavailable, patients will be offered on a voluntary basis another authorized vaccine, he said.