NEW DETAILS: Oakwood school district approves new tax levy for Nov. 7 election

Oakwood school district voters can expect to see a school levy on the November ballot, seeking a tax increase.

The school board voted 5-0 Monday night for a combined 6.75-mill property tax issue to fund operations and permanent improvements.

The additional levy, if approved by voters Nov. 7, would cost a resident $236.25 more each year per $100,000 of appraised property value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Voters will cast a single yes or no vote on the combined levy. Voter passage would provide 5.75 mills for day-to-day school operations and 1 mill for permanent improvements to facilities, generating a total of about $2.5 million per year, Oakwood Treasurer Laura Sauber said.

The operating part of the levy would generate $2.1 million annually, according to the district, to be used for costs such as staffing and benefits, instructional materials and student programming, district officials said.

The 1 mill would generate $373,000 annually, according to the district. It would be used for facility improvements and maintenance, technology and security, officials said.