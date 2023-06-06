BreakingNews
Tipp City man reported missing found safe in northern Ohio
City of Oakwood plans to seek 3.75-mill operating levy renewal on fall ballot

55 minutes ago

Oakwood plans to seek a renewal of a 3.75-mill operating levy in November.

The tax issue has raised about $1 million a year while costing the owner of a $200,000 Oakwood home about $229 a year, the same as it does now, records show.

If approved, levy money would go into the city’s general fund, covering costs such as public safety, parks and recreation, and roadway maintenance, Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said.

He said the levy is among two, five-year tax issues the city uses to supplement the $14.8 million general fund approved for 2023.

“We have an extensive array of public services that are provided by our local government here,” Klopsch said. “And these monies are needed to continue providing those services. Importantly, our council has decided to put a term to both of these issues that we have.”

The levy first appeared on the ballot in 2013, when was approved by about 55% of voters. Five years later, that margin grew to about 70%, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections records.

Oakwood City Council Monday night approved a resolution as a step to place the tax issue on the Nov. 7 ballot. Another measure is set to be considered next month, Klopsch said.

The deadline to file an issue to appear on the fall ballot is Aug. 9, according to the elections board.

The levy was first proposed after Oakwood let an existing tax issue to expire in 2008, officials have said. After state cuts to the local government fund and the loss of estate tax revenue, the city found losing about $3 million annually, or about 20% of its budget. Klopsch said.

Oakwood accounted for about half of the amount through budget cuts and fee hikes. A stormwater utility fund was collected. Fees have been raised for trash collection and use of the Oakwood Community Center, among others, records show.

